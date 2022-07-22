Atria Investments LLC Purchases 7,097 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

