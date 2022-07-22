Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

