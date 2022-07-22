Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 126,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $180.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $451.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

