Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 769.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 910.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

