Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $116.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

