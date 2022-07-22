Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 6,606 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

V opened at $216.19 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $411.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

