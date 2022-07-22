Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 750 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.