Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $764,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $451.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day moving average is $212.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

