Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 7,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

