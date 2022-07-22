Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 53,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $216.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

