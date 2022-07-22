Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $224.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

