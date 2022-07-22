Security Asset Management Has $4.38 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.9% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.
Visa Stock Up 1.3 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
