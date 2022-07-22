Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $205,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,974,112.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,900.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $284,835.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at $41,974,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.31 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

