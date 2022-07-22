Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

