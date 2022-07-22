Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.