Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,990,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,563.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 806,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 776,288 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,028,000 after purchasing an additional 775,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after buying an additional 705,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

