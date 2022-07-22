Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,480,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.