Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $297,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFZ. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $163.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.27. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

