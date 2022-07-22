Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $190.69 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

