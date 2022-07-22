Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $941,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB opened at $188.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.46.

