Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

