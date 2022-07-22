Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.73.

PKI opened at $147.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.28. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

