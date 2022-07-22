Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $138.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

