Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in American Water Works by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,139,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Water Works by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

