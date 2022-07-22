iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,604,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

