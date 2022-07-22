Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.27.

CME Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CME stock opened at $205.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average of $221.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.