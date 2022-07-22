Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after buying an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

PulteGroup stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

