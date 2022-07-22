Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,602,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 335,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $73.10 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

