Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 53.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 152.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 48,921 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Globe Life by 337.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $782,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $503,690. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Shares of GL stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

