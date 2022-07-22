Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

PRF stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.40.

