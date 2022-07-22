Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $84.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

