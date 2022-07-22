Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

