Signaturefd LLC Purchases 521 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

