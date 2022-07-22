Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $57,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,795,000 after acquiring an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,672,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,354,000 after buying an additional 147,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,669,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

NYSE:FLT opened at $220.91 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

