Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.51.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $412.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

