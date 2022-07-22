Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

