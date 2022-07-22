Signaturefd LLC Acquires 599 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.21. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

