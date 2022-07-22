Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

