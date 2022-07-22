Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 298 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.33. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

