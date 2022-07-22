Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Stock Up 2.0 %

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $280.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $230.10 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

