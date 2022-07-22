Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $768,650,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE USB opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on USB. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.