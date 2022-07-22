Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,878 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 305,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 153,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

