Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 124.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

