J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $81,056,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.