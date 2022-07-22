Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

