Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Cerner by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,289,000 after buying an additional 181,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $254,636,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

