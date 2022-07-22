Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $413,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 57.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.36. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

