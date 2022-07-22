Signaturefd LLC Sells 160 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,618,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

Shares of ROK opened at $220.50 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

