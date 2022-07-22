Susquehanna Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $100.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Square from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.51.

Square Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of -498.37 and a beta of 2.45. Square has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Insider Transactions at Square

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,402. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Square

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Square by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,434,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Square by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,440 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,046,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

