Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 352,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH opened at $241.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.27 and a 200 day moving average of $253.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

